Cutest couples at the Golden Globes: from Elle Fanning and Gus Wenner to Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

From red-carpet royalty to quietly adored long-term loves, the Golden Globes once again delivered when it came to couples dressing impeccably – and supporting each other in style. Leading the charge was Elle Fanning, who arrived with partner Gus Wenner in a look that felt pure modern Hollywood glamour. Elsewhere, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco brought playful romance, while Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas proved polish never goes out of fashion. From first-name megastars to enduring industry marriages, these couples didn’t just walk the carpet – they owned it.

© Getty Images Elle Fanning & Gus Wenner Elle Fanning looked every inch modern Hollywood royalty in a shimmering, ice-blue gown adorned with intricate beading. The sleek silhouette was paired with soft blonde hair and minimal jewellery, letting the dress do the talking. Gus Wenner kept things classic in a black tuxedo, perfectly complementing Elle’s ethereal look. Together, the couple struck a poised, elegant pose that felt romantic, refined and quietly confident.

© WireImage George & Amal Clooney Amal Clooney commanded the red carpet in a striking, figure-hugging red gown with ruched detailing and a dramatic train that flowed effortlessly behind her as she walked. She accessorised with diamond drop earrings and a matching red clutch, her glossy brunette hair styled in soft waves. George Clooney looked timeless beside her in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie, the couple radiating effortless elegance and movie-star polish as they made their entrance together.



© WireImage Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Singer Selena Gomez brought high-fashion drama in a black gown featuring a feathered, off-the-shoulder neckline that added texture and movement. Her bold red lip and softly waved bob gave the look vintage glamour. Benny Blanco leaned into sleek tailoring with an all-black suit, elevated by layered jewellery. The pair balanced edge and elegance, delivering one of the carpet’s most playful – and stylish – moments.

© CBS via Getty Images Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Priyanka stunned in a strapless midnight-blue gown with sculptural draping that highlighted her figure, finished with a statement diamond necklace. Nick opted for a sharp black tuxedo with a bow tie, keeping his look timeless and polished. Together, the couple delivered effortless glamour, proving once again why their red-carpet appearances are always impeccably styled.

© AFP via Getty Images Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa Song Sung Blue star Kate Hudson shimmered in a metallic silver halter-neck gown with delicate pleating that caught the light from every angle. Her hair was swept back, allowing the gown’s clean lines to shine. Danny Fujikawa complemented her look in a classic black tuxedo. The couple’s relaxed body language and easy smiles added warmth to the night’s high-glamour atmosphere.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Kristen opted for a sleek one-shoulder black gown accented with colourful detailing across the bodice, adding a playful twist to a classic silhouette. Dax Shepard kept things timeless in a traditional black tuxedo. Their coordinated looks and natural chemistry made for an effortlessly chic red-carpet moment – polished without feeling overdone.

© Getty Images Sunrise Coigney & Mark Ruffalo Sunrise kept things sleek and sophisticated in a floor-length black gown featuring a deep plunging neckline and soft draping through the waist, styled with her hair swept back and a classic red lip. Mark Ruffalo provided a sharp contrast in a crisp white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers, a bow tie and velvet loafers.



© Getty Images Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon Kyra radiated understated glamour in a minimalist white gown with clean lines and short sleeves. Husband Kevin complemented her look in a black velvet jacket paired with tailored trousers and glasses. The couple’s effortless coordination and long-standing chemistry made them one of the night’s most timeless pairings.