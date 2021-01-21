Kristen Bell is back in the gym and working hard to keep her mind and body in check - but it hasn't been easy!

The Frozen star, 40, got candid with her fans when she shared a sweaty gym selfie on Instagram on Thursday along with a heartfelt message.

Kristen posed in a sports bra and leggings after what looked like a tough workout - and her caption resonated with her followers.

"I've been struggling the last 2 weeks, for who-knows-why-slash-ALL-the-reasons," she wrote. "Today I finally got back on the tredmill [sic] figuratively and literally. And I'm proud. "Good job, kb." I said to myself.

"To anyone who's been feeling the same, you can do it. Just do the next right thing. I love u. Xo #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness."

Kristen’s fans were quick to applaud her for being so frank and for sharing her battles with them.

Kristen got candid about how she was feeling

One wrote: "Thank you for using your platforms to help people in so many ways!" while another said: "Same here, I needed this reminder,” while another commented: "I'm with you KB. It’s been ROUGH. Thanks for sharing this."

Kristen has been open about the challenges she - and millions of others - are facing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The star - who shares two daughters with husband, Dax Shepard - recently revealed they had a "little therapy brush-up" last year.

Kristen and Dax have been married since 2013

She told People magazine: "We've learned everything about each other because we haven't been able to leave! The main thing I've learned is something I learned from Glennon Doyle, which is that we just need to give each other grace under circumstances."

Kristen admitted being "all caged in with each other," has had its challenges and added: "Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up."

It was in September last year when Dax revealed that after 16 years of sobriety he had relapsed on painkillers.

Kristen and Dax have two daughters together, Lincoln and Delta

Dax - who has been open about his addiction to alcohol and cocaine - said he tried to lower the dosage he was on after a motorcycle accident by himself and had to lie about having an arthritis flare-up to hide his withdrawal symptoms.

In the end, he made the tough decision to hand over his pills to his wife and ask for help.

The couple have remained as strong as ever and Kristen said she was "beyond proud" of him for his honesty and for his dedication to regaining his sobriety.

