Ben Affleck has nothing but lovely things to say about his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, who stars on the front cover of InStyle magazine's May issue.

The 51-year-old beauty is the talk of Hollywood, with her celebrity friends and her exes commenting on her talents, incredible career and ageless beauty.

Her former fiancé Ben, whom she split from in 2004, said: "I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts.

"She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

The former couple began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. They also starred in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbour actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in November 2002 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year when they cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention. They split in January 2004 when Ben called off the engagement.

Ben called off their engagement in January 2004

Ben also commented on his ex's ageless beauty, asking, "Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s…at best?"

To which, an amused Jennifer replied: "Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too."

In addition to Ben, the mum-of-two's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, both 13, "The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen," he remarked.

"Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualised it a thousand times. He added: "She's the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I've ever met. When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She's the original!"

