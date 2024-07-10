Jennifer Lopez's six engagement rings worth $13m are eye-watering

1 6

Ojani Noa

The 'Let's Get Loud' songstress received a diamond ring from actor and producer Ojani Noa in 1997. Jessica Flinn, founder of Jessica Flinn Jewellery tells us that the ring features "a marquise white diamond at its centre which we have estimated to be between 3.5 and 4 carats in weight."

© Getty Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ojani Noa split after 11 months of marriage

The gem sat atop a simple yellow-gold band, meaning all the attention is on the stunning diamond centre stone! Jessica also explains that the marquise solitaire is a particularly special cut and just like JLo, bang on-trend. It has an estimated worth of $100,000 (£80,000).

"[It is] a classic choice and one that was increasingly popular in the 1990s, symbolising commitment and unity between a couple as the single stone represents the joining of two souls in marriage," the jewellery expert explains.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa got engaged in 1997

"This elongated shape also creates the illusion of longer, slender fingers for the wearer. It’s a unique choice and is historically linked to French royalty, giving it an association with creativity and a bold spirit, making it perfect for those who are looking to stand out from the crowd."