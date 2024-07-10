Jennifer Lopez's six engagement rings worth $13m are eye-watering

Jennifer Lopez boasts one of the most impressive engagement ring collections in Hollywood. The Atlas star, 54, married Gone Girl actor Ben Affleck in 2022 after having been previously engaged to the star in 2002.
However, the Deep Water actor isn't the only one to win the affection of the 'On the Floor' singer who has been engaged six times in total.
Join HELLO! in taking a tour of her full collection with expert insights into her impressive diamonds…
Ojani Noa
The 'Let's Get Loud' songstress received a diamond ring from actor and producer Ojani Noa in 1997. Jessica Flinn, founder of Jessica Flinn Jewellery tells us that the ring features "a marquise white diamond at its centre which we have estimated to be between 3.5 and 4 carats in weight."
The gem sat atop a simple yellow-gold band, meaning all the attention is on the stunning diamond centre stone! Jessica also explains that the marquise solitaire is a particularly special cut and just like JLo, bang on-trend. It has an estimated worth of $100,000 (£80,000).
"[It is] a classic choice and one that was increasingly popular in the 1990s, symbolising commitment and unity between a couple as the single stone represents the joining of two souls in marriage," the jewellery expert explains.
"This elongated shape also creates the illusion of longer, slender fingers for the wearer. It’s a unique choice and is historically linked to French royalty, giving it an association with creativity and a bold spirit, making it perfect for those who are looking to stand out from the crowd."
Cris Judd
The 'Aint It Funny' hitmaker met Cris Judd in 2000 when he worked as a backup dancer for the music video of 'Love Don't Cost a Thing'. He presented her with an emerald cut diamond ring upon their engagement which Jessica estimates to be approximately four carats in weight and set on a yellow gold band adorned with diamond pavé.
"The emerald cut diamond is a sophisticated and widely loved gemstone cut," Jessica says. "With its straight lines and clean facets, this cut of diamond provides a modern and sleek look for the wearer. The ring is another solitaire, symbolising the shared bond between husband and wife, yet the yellow gold band and white diamond pave band provide an added feeling of luxury and opulence."
Jessica estimates the ring to be worth between $100,000 and $150,000 (£80,000- £120,000).
Ben Affleck
When Ben Affleck first proposed to his then-girlfriend, 'Bennifer' as they were dubbed sealed the deal with a ring more distinct from her two previous pieces.
"The trilogy ring had a stunning radiant cut pink diamond at its centre, which we estimate to be approximately six carats, as well as two white diamond side stones," says Jessica. "Due to the fact that natural coloured diamonds are extremely rare, with pink being one of the rarest colours of all, we would estimate this ring to be worth between a staggering $2.5 and $3 million (£2-£2.3 million).
Pink diamonds are not only aesthetically striking but also deeply symbolic. "With their warm, rosy hue, pink diamonds are known for symbolising romance and love, making them an ideal choice for such a special piece of jewellery. The pink diamond in JLo’s ring was in fact so popular that it started a worldwide craze for coloured diamonds and subsequently increased the value of these stones!," Jessica reveals.
Marc Anthony
Top-selling salsa artist Marc Anthony caught on to JLo's appreciation of a coloured diamond and thus proposed with an extravagant 8.5-carat radiant cut natural blue diamond ring.
Jessica tells us: "The stunning blue diamond was set on a platinum band, meaning its subtle colour and sparkle is magnified through the cool metal of the band. The ring also had two sizable baguette cut diamonds on either side of the show-stopping blue diamond, only adding to its already extremely high price tag."
The "hefty price tag" Jessica is referring to is a $4 million (£3 million) estimated value due to the rarity of the stone. "Along with the trilogy design symbolising the couple's past journey and future together, the blue diamond also holds a deeper meaning of tranquility and peace," the jewellery business owner explains. "However, their rarity and high price tag means they are also a symbol of status and wealth."
Alex Rodriguez
Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez proposed to the mother-of-two in 2019 with a white diamond with an emerald cut diamond worth $1 to $1.2 million (£800,000-£1 million).
Jessica explains that the piece boasts an impressive 15-carat diamond of superb quality and is set on a chunky tapered platinum band. She tells us: "The excellent quality of the diamond embodies purity through its flawless, clear brilliance and elegant simplicity. Additionally, diamonds symbolise eternal love and the unbreakable bond between couples, due to their status as the hardest material on Earth."
Ben Affleck
The Armageddon star upped his game by some margin when he proposed to Jennifer again in 2022. Ben got down on one knee and offered Jennifer a vibrant green diamond set on a platinum band, accented with two half-moon cut diamond side stones which Jessica estimates to be worth an incredible $5 million (£4 million).
The expert reveals: "Due to their natural, fresh colour, green diamonds are known to be a symbol of harmony and vitality, as well as representing abundance and good fortune. Due to their rarity and high market value, they have also become synonymous with luxurious and expensive lifestyles."