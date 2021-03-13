Marc Anthony supports ex-wife Jennifer Lopez following her split from Alex Rodriguez The couple have reportedly ended their engagement

Jennifer Lopez may have split from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, but she still has the support of her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

The singer shared his support for his former wife when he reacted to news she had ended her engagement.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Marc reacted to the news by supporting the star with the heartbreaking photo Jennifer had posted hours earlier.

In the image, he was comforting, Emme, the teenage daughter he shares with the Jenny From the Block hitmaker.

They were Facetiming Jennifer, who wasn't with them at the time, and Marc had his arm around his inconsolable daughter.

Jennifer had captioned the post: "When they are sad but momma and daddy are there #Coconuts. I love you! So proud of you!"

Marc was consoling the daughter he shares with Jennifer

JLo and Alex have reportedly ended their two-year engagement and four year romance.

The couple, who were last seen together in February, were reportedly "on the rocks" before calling time on their relationship, according to Page Six.

Jennifer and Marc were married from 2004 to 2014 and share twins, Emme and Max, together.

Despite their divorce, the couple have remained on great terms and successfully co-parent their children.

Jennifer and Alex have reportedly broken up after four years together

During an appearance on The View, she explained: “There's a reason we're not together, but we're great friends and we're parents together. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we're on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it."

Emma has spoken about her relationship with her dad too and called him, "a loving father".

While promoting her book, Lord Help Me, she told Entertainment Tonight: "He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person."

Of her mum, Emme added: "Well, my mom is just amazing.

"She's such a powerful human being. It's insane. I don't even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways."

