Jennifer Lopez's son Max follows in her footsteps amid milestone birthday The Hustlers star shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is one of the world's most recognisable singers – and it appears that both her children are following in her footsteps.

While JLo's daughter Emme has made several high-profile appearances on stage with her mother, most memorably at the 2020 Super Bowl, Max has kept a lower profile.

However, all this could change in the near future, as the teenager received his first-ever singing lesson on his birthday on Monday.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's twins celebrate their 13th birthday in style

The Hustlers star proudly shared a picture of her teenage son taking part in a virtual singing lesson with her singing coach, Stevie Mackey, captioned: "First singing lesson with Stevie."

Stevie has been working with JLo for years and helped prepare Emme for her debut performance with her famous mum during her It's My Party world tour in 2019.

Jennifer Lopez's son Max had his first professional singing lesson

Max previously showcased his interest in singing at Jennifer's 50th birthday, when he sang a solo performance on stage in front of his mum and soon-to-be stepfather Alex Rodriguez.

The teen even received a standing ovation from the couple – who were overcome with emotion.

Emme made headlines after her phenominal Super Bowl performance with Jennifer, but while the pre-teen showed incredible talent, she has no plans to take up singing professionally at the moment.

Jennifer spoke to Extra TV shortly after the performance, where she explained: "For us, it's not about putting her out in the spotlight, it's about doing things together that bond us.

Max and twin sister Emme on their birthday

"I don't put her in everything, she's not going to work professionally – a lot of people are asking me that. It's something that we connect on, is singing."

She continued: "I ask her to do these things and if she wants to she can, and if she doesn’t want to that's fine with me too.

"But I just think there was a message there that we could put out into the world, that women being empowered and raising their voices and getting loud and speaking up for themselves.

"And that's something that I want to pass onto my daughter. She flaws me every time, she's an angel."

More recently, Emme appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna with JLo while promoting her debut book, Lord Help Me, where she again opened up about the Super Bowl.

JLo's daughter Emme has already shown her talents as a singer

Chatting to Hoda Kotb, Emme said: "It was scary, but when I got up there everything was fine." Asked whether she was worried about protecting her daughter from the spotlight, J-Lo replied: "I'm not just worried about protecting her from the spotlight, I'm worried about protecting her from life.

"The things she's done are with mommy, they're just little, 30 second things. Yes the Super Bowl was huge, but it was a little thing and I was there to protect her, no matter what."

