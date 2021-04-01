Jennifer Lopez stuns in white swimsuit as she celebrates in swimming pool The 51-year-old is flawless!

Jennifer Lopez was in a celebratory mood on Wednesday. The 51-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots, including one showing her posing in a swimming pool in a white swimsuit.

In the picture, JLo can be seen with her arms raised in the air as she stands in a Jacuzzi pool, with her twins, 13-year-old Max and Emme, resting on the wall in front of her.

MORE: Celebrity engagement rings over $1million: Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant, Beyoncé and more

The trio were also joined in the water by top photographer Ana Carballosa and producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, who has worked with Jennifer on a number of movies, including Shotgun Wedding, Maid in Manhattan and Hustlers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez looks incredible in hot pink swimsuit

In her caption, Jennifer wrote: "Thank you @villa.tres.amarras for the incredible stay while we were filming #ShotgunWedding!!!"

MORE: Jennifer Lopez bares abs as she wows in white PVC cropped top and pants

READ: Jennifer Lopez's sisters Lynda & Leslie and niece Lucie make rare appearance in video

The actress stars in the upcoming romantic-comedy action movie alongside Josh Duhamel. The pair play a couple who bring their arguing families together for their dream wedding destination, but they get cold feet at the altar. The wedding gets even worse when the party is taken is hostage.

Jennifer could be seen in the pool with her twins, Max and Emme

A synopsis for the film teases: "The couple must work together to save their loved ones – if they don't end up killing each other first."

MORE: Inside Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max's NY bedroom – complete with bunk beds

Just recently, however, the focus was on Jennifer's own love life, following reports that she had split from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

The couple were reportedly "on the rocks" according to Page Six, and Jennifer could later be seen talking to her sobbing daughter, Emme, on FaceTime.

Alex and Jennifer have said they are working on their relationship

The snap was posted on JLo's Instagram Stories, and Emme was seen cuddling father Marc Anthony, while the singer said: "When they are sad but momma and daddy are there #Coconuts. I love you! So proud of you!"

READ: JLo's ex Marc Anthony lists colossal Florida home for $27million – see inside

But Jennifer and Alex later put an end to speculation that they had called time on their romance, stating that they were “working” on their relationship.

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the couple said in a joint statement to TMZ.

Read more HELLO! US stories here