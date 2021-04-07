Real Housewives star Dorinda Medley shows off incredible weight loss The former Real Housewives of New York star shared a picture of herself in the striking red costume

Dorinda Medley has rocked a "bathing suit with confidence" after losing 14 pounds.

The former Real Housewives of New York star shared a picture of herself in the striking red costume, which featured a skinny one shoulder strap with clasp-detailing.

Dorinda, 56, took to social media to post the picture, adding that she had lost the weight on Nutrisystem.

Dorinda shared the incredible beach snap on social media

"I can eat all my favorite foods, like pasta and chocolate, and still lose weight!" she added, offering fans a discount code.

Nutrisystem offers pre-prepared meals delivered to your door as well as protein shakes.

“You look amazing,” fellow Real Housewife Tamra Judge said as Kelly Dodd added; “Looking good mama!!”

Dorinda has lost 14lbs

Dorinda was fired from the Bravo show unexpectedly in August 2020.

“What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…,” Dorinda told fans on social media at the time.

“But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.

"I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

Dorinda starred on the Bravo show for five years

“I was ready to go back. I was excited about going back,” she told fellow former RHONY star Bethenney Frankel, admitting that it wasn't a joint decision.

"I was planning on going back, and I thought I would have a great year."

Dorinda added that she probably should have taken season 13 off, admitting she had a "rough season" but that it was par for the course on the reality show.

"We have good seasons, we have bad seasons. We come back, and we change it up," she said.

