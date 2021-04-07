Heather Graham showcases her bikini body in two-piece during dreamy vacation The actress recently turned 51

Heather Graham showcased her toned bikini physique when she shared a sensational video of herself during a sun-soaked vacation.

The Austin Powers star put on a flirty display when she strut her stuff down in a black two-piece in a clip she posted on Instagram.

MORE: Heather Graham rings in birthday in plunging dress

"So grateful for my amazing girlfriends for making me feel good about myself and special," Heather wrote, as she praised her friends.

In the video, the actress flicked her long blonde hair and put her hands on her hips as she walked on the waterfront.

Heather thanked her friends for giving her confidence

Her fans approved and said: "Beautiful as ever," and commended her confidence.

Earlier this year Heather celebrated her 51st birthday with friends, along with some fun photos she shared with her social media followers.

Many commented on her age-defying appearance, insisting she was ageing in reverse.

READ: 11 mindfulness and yoga tips for children during lockdown

SEE: 7 royals who practice yoga

Heather is enjoying a vacation

Heather maintains her physique with a healthy outlook on life. "I love yoga, I meditate," she told People magazine. "I do affirmations every day because, like everyone, I'm afraid of getting older.

"The culture will try to tell you, 'Now's the time to feel bad about yourself.' I say, 'Now's the time to feel even better'."

Heather previously told The Guardian that a good night’s sleep plays a big role in her overall wellness and revealed: "I love sleeping. When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.