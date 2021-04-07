Christina Anstead's new photo with ex-husband has fans saying the same thing The couple divorced in 2016 and have two children together

Christina Anstead had big news for her fans on Wednesday and she made the announcement with a photo alongside her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

The TV star couldn't wait to let her social media followers know their show Flip or Flop is returning with new episodes, but the beautiful Californian snapshot also sparked a nostalgic response.

The couple - who share two children - were photographed in the back yard of a stunning property and fans remarked: "Great! I can't wait. You two guys are meant to be together," and, "can't help but say this, but you two always feel right".

Christina captioned the post: "Excited to announce the return of five new Flip or Flop episodes (the remainder of season 9) beginning Thursday, April 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to airing on HGTV, each new episode of Flip or Flop will be available on discovery+ on Thursdays beginning April 29.

"And... Don’t worry... after this season I’m sure we will still be around. The show that never ends."

While there was a lot of excitement over the new episodes there were also many comments about their onscreen chemistry.

Fans love the former couple's chemistry on their show

Tarek - who is happily engaged to Selling Sunset's, Heather Rae Young - has admitted their connection continues to boost the show's popularity when he told Us Weekly: "We're co-parenting, we're filming [Flip or Flop], we’re business partners, so things are going better than they’ve been in a long time.

"That's great for us. You feel it on the set. The onscreen chemistry shows and I think this season's episodes are some of the best we've ever done. Who would have thought 10 years later the show is getting better?"

Christina shares two of her three children with Tarek

Christina moved on from her marriage to Tarek and tied the knot with British presenter, Ant Anstead, but sadly their relationship ended in 2020.

They share their one-year-old son, Hudson, together.

