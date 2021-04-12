Jennifer Garner stuns fans with rare family photo with lookalike sisters The resemblance is so uncanny that fans are asking if they're twins.

Like many celebrities, Jennifer Garner rang in National Siblings Day with a sweet tribute to her siblings, but the actress made fans do a double-take when she uploaded hers.

In the photo the Yes Day star shared on Instagram on Saturday, she can be seen wearing a white sweater and standing behind her two sisters...who look exactly alike.

Jennifer's sisters look exactly alike!

Jennifer rocked her signature lob hairstyle in the photo, and her sisters both had bobs and wore coordinating looks to match hers, with one rocking a black V-neck sweater and the other sporting a black blazer over a white sweater.

“My sisters, oh how I love you (even if I was apparently too cool to smile at the camera) #NationalSiblingDay,” Jennifer quipped in the comments, pointing out that she was looking to the side in the snap, before adding that the photo was taken in 1998.

Fans filled her comments with the same question: “Are your sisters twins?” and also noted that the black-and-white photo would’ve been the perfect material for a ‘90s album cover.

One of Jennifer's sisters joined her at her 2018 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

“This looks like an album cover for a 90s alternative band. It's such a cool pic,” one fan wrote. “This looks like the cover of an album for a 90's indie girl band. Bobs and Lob,” another chimed in.

Tracee Ellis Ross also shared a sweet tribute to her siblings on the unofficial holiday.

The BlackIsh star shared several of her favorite family photos on Instagram Saturday, which showed her standing on stage with a few of her siblings in one photo as they introduced their mom Diana Ross at the 2017 BET Awards when she won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tracee shared the sweetest childhood photo to celebrate National Siblings Day

Tracee also shared photos of herself wearing matching floral crowns and off-white summer dresses with her sisters and cozying up with her siblings.

It was a rare move for Tracee who doesn’t share photos of her siblings often on social media, particularly all of them in one post.

“MY SIBLINGS ~ oh how lucky I am. #nationalsiblingsday,” Tracee captioned the pics.

The actress has six siblings - Evan Ross, Chudney Ross, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Ross Naess, and Christopher Naess.

