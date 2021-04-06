Like many, Today's Savannah Guthrie celebrated the Easter holidays by spending some joyous time with her family.

And to share their happiness, Savannah has posted a rare photograph of the entire family together.

"Counting blessings, and yes, counting eggs!!" she wrote. "Happy Easter."

In the snap, the mum-of-two relaxed on a posh outdoor sofa with husband, Michael Feldman, daughter Vale and son Charles, with the sun shining down on them.

The sunlight might have been a bit too much for her husband and son as they squinted in the harsh light.

The TV star looked very stylish with a pair of sunglasses, striped top and denim jeans, while her husband struck a more relaxed pose in a pair of jeans and black jumper.

Meanwhile, Vale wore a brightly coloured striped jumper and polka-dot trousers, and Charles wore some jeans and a Spider-Man T-shirt.

The family-of-four enjoyed their Easter celebrations

The star also shared some cute snaps of her children on their Easter egg hunts, with both of them returning with some very full baskets!

Fans' hearts melted at the adorable photos, and CNN journalist Poppy Harlow wrote: "The best chicks around."

Another fan added: "Such a sweet family. Happy Easter," and a third said: "The kids are adorable!"

The family had an Easter egg hunt

Over the weekend, Savannah seriously impressed fans when she unveiled a drastic new hair transformation.

The star usually rocks some beautiful long locks, but this time she opted for a much shorter cut that now just touches the tip of her shoulders.

"Chopped," is all she said to introduce the bold new look to her fans, and they went wild over the change.

"Cheeky and cute," wrote one admiring fan, while another simply added: "Love it," and a third complimentary commenter said: "So cute and sassy!! Fits you perfectly!"

Many others rushed to the comments to say "pretty" or "sexy" her new look was.

