Jennifer Garner made a major change to her long brown locks on Friday when she unveiled a new shorter hairdo - and it looks amazing.

The Yes Day star debuted her transformation on her Instagram Stories with a video from inside her LA home.

Jennifer's hair had been cut to just about her shoulders and her fringe had been given a trim too.

She teamed her chopped tresses with a new pair of glasses as she ditched her dark-rimmed eyewear for a lighter look.

While she didn’t address her change in appearance, her makeover wouldn’t have gone unnoticed by her fans, who are used to seeing her long hair cascading over her shoulders.

Jennifer has been busy filming her new movie, The Adam Project, in Vancouver until recently. She was excited to have been reunited with her 13 Going on 30 co-star, Mark Ruffalo for the project, 16 years after the release of their movie.

Jennifer has changed up her look

The star shared a photo with her friend on set and captioned it: "Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal."

Fans hoped there was a second installment of their much-loved film in the works and commented: "Wait. 13 going on 30 part 2???!"

Jennifer has also been promoting her movie, Yes Day, and in a new interview with ETonline, she called it a "breath of fresh" air for all the families struggling during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer recently wrapped filming with Mark Ruffalo

As a mum-of-three, Jennifer has felt the agony of the restrictions for her children and added: "We've had to watch our kids be heartbroken and miss out on things.

"Which is one thing to miss out on something as an adult, but to watch your kids have to miss something they've looked forward to or to just see how isolated they are and on Zoom everyday…"

However, she says she feels very fortunate to have such wonderful children. She just wishes they wouldn't grow up so fast.

