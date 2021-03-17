Jennifer Garner shares incredibly sweet tribute to important friend

Jennifer Garner has paid tribute to one of her closest friends, Victor Garber in an incredibly sweet birthday message.

Victor turned 72 on Tuesday, and he met Jennifer on the set in Alias, when Victor played her on-screen father.

The pair became incredibly close friends and Victor even officiated her wedding to Ben Affleck.

Paying tribute to her friend, Jennifer posted a picture of them standing together in a hotel room, with her wearing a striking white outfit and Victor in a suit.

Captioning her post, the Daredevil actress wrote: "This is the only picture I can find with @therealvictorgarber where we aren't laughing."

She added: "Could you even love this man one ounce more? No? Me, neither. Happy birthday, Spy Daddy. I cannot wait to see you soon."

The star finished the post with a couple of spy emojis.

Fans loved Jennifer's sweet tribute to her close friend, with one writing: "I feel like the point of life is to surround yourself with people who genuinely make you laugh as much as possible, so I love your description of the picture!"

Another added: "Love, love, love you both," and a third wrote: "Such an epic pair."

Victor turned 72 on Tuesday

Many other fans reminisced about Alias, with one lamenting not having binge-watched the series during lockdown.

"Ugh, I love this," wrote one fan. "I was just rewatching this show the other day."

Lockdown hasn't slowed Jennifer's acting career down, and her latest film Yes Day released on Netflix last week – and the actress recently made a cheeky confession about filming.

When asked by theSkimm about her favourite part about filming with co-star Edgar Rodriguez, the mother-of-three admitted: "He is delicious. His accent… I kept adding a kiss to a scene because his lips are so just… he's so delicious."

Jennifer is a mother-of-three

The actress also admitted on The Graham Norton Show that she made one take in the film entirely unusable due to her fear of roller coasters.

She explained: "It was so much fun to shoot, and I think in watching it you can feel our fun in making it. Here's the ridiculous thing, I developed and produced this film so you'd think I wouldn't put terrifying things out there!

"Riding on roller coasters is something I loathe, and we lost most of the take as it wasn't usable because I was crying and screaming 'Jenna, Jenna' – her character's name was Katie!"

