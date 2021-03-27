Jennifer Garner mourns sad death of her 'hero' with heartfelt tribute The Yes Day actress had an emotional response

Jennifer Garner shared her utter devastation at the loss of her "hero" on Friday and shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Stories along with an amazing throwback photo.

The Yes Day actress was saddened to hear the news about legendary children's book author, Beverly Cleary, who passed away at the age of 104.

Jennifer took to social media to explain just how much the author behind the character, Ramona Quimby, meant to her.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner discusses parenting styles with Michelle Obama

Her tribute read: "Growing up, I aspired to be an elementary school librarian, a poet, and a children’s book author modeling my future career on three personal heroes: my beloved librarian Annyce McCann, Shel Silverstein, and Beverly Cleary.

"It is impossible to overstate how much Mrs. Cleary meant to me - an ornery Ramona Quimby who wanted my imagination indulged, who needed to be seen and heard, and whose roller skates always went zing zing on the sidewalk.

Jennifer included an adorable throwback photo of herself with the tribute

"Thank you for the inspiration to cut my hair like Ramona and thank you for understanding kids, Mrs. Clearly."

Jennifer also posted the most amazing throwback photo of herself with a bowl-cut hairdo and cuddling her teddy bear.

In the past, the 13 Going on 30 actress has opened up about growing up in Charleston, West Virginia, and her passion for books.

Beverly was a recipient of the National Medal of Arts. Pictured at the White House 12 November 2003

She told Access Hollywood: "This is about as far from Hollywood as any place on Earth. I wanted to be a children’s book author and a librarian.

"My mom took my sisters and me to the library once a week when we were kids."

And at the time, she admitted she had hopes of writing a children's book too.

"I would to do one," she said. "But I haven't had the inspiration yet."

Perhaps now is a perfect time!

