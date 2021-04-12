Kelly Ripa's $27m townhouse hallway is the epitome of luxury The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives in Manhattan with husband Mark Consuelos and their children

Kelly Ripa has several properties in the United States, but is primarily based in Manhattan, close to the ABC studios.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star lives in a beautiful townhouse situated in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and from the photos she's shared inside her home, it's safe to say it resembles a luxury hotel.

The latest picture was no different, as Kelly posted a new snap on Instagram over the weekend, showing her dog Chewie relaxing on an armchair in the hallway.

The spacious area has a marble floor and a large flower-adorned storage unit.

The former Hope and Faith star's $27m townhouse features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and spans across 7,796 square feet.

What's more, the luxury home has an outdoor terrace with views across Manhattan, and the family would regularly host guests up there prior to the pandemic.

As well as her home in Manhattan, Kelly has a beautiful house in the Hamptons, where the family often spend weekends, and a vacation property in the Caribbean.

Kelly lives with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children, although the Riverdale is often away from home due to his work commitments in Vancouver.

The couple's two oldest children, Michael and Lola, meanwhile, study at university in New York, but are often home.

Their youngest, Joaquin, is at the house full time, but things will soon change when the 18-year-old begins university at the end of the year.

The teenager is doing things a little differently from his siblings and is going to be studying further away from home at the University of Michigan.

Joaquin was accepted into the university' wrestling programme, with his proud parents announcing the exciting news on social media earlier in the year.

While the family are not always together, when they are they more than make up for lost time.

During Spring Break, they reunited at their vacation home to celebrate Mark's milestone 50th birthday, and it looked like they had an incredible time.

