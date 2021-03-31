Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside stylish vacation home during family holiday The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been reunited with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa made sure her husband Mark Consuelos had a birthday to remember on Tuesday as the Riverdale actor turned 50.

The celebrity couple reunited at their holiday home for the special occasion, and Kelly even shared a look inside the impressive property during Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The former Hope and Faith actress was sat on a tan sofa piled high with patterned cushions, and looked happy and relaxed dressed in a floral summer dress.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' sweetest moments

A flower arrangement made up of yellow, orange and red hues was seen hanging on the wall behind the star, while white-and-black curtains added a stylish touch to the space.

The TV star typically goes away for her husband's birthday and shared a series of photos taken from past celebrations over the years ahead of Mark's big day, all from the same sunny looking location.

Kelly Ripa shared a glimpse inside her stunning holiday home

To mark her husband's birthday, the mother-of-three paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, alongside a montage made up of pictures and videos of the actor from his childhood.

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy birthday to the light of our lives @instasuelos. I've loved you for more than half of your life, here are the years before we met. I was looking for you."

Mark's birthday was extra special as the couple have been living apart for the majority of the year due to the star's work commitments on Riverdale, which is filmed in Vancouver.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated the actor's milestone birthday

Due to Live – which is filmed in New York - and the travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic, the couple have been spending a lot of time apart.

The actress opened up about their current situation in a recent interview with Glamour.

The Live star with her husband and children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

She said: "If I get two weeks off, say for spring break, and I go to visit him in Vancouver, I would have to leave the day I got out of quarantine. "So that's really a lot of time and energy for a booty call.

"Once in a while we'll leave a flirty comment on each other's posts. And then, obviously, that blows up into something else, especially when he gets disgusting."

