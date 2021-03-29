Kelly Ripa stuns in colourful bikini in gorgeous beach photo with Mark Consuelos The Live with Kelly and Ryan star looked stylish in red-and-blue swimwear

Kelly Ripa was feeling nostalgic over the weekend as she reminisced about her holidays with husband Mark Consuelos.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram to share a series of vacation photos taken from a past holiday with the Riverdale actor, including a gorgeous snapshot of the pair walking along the sand on a tropical-looking beach.

In the image, the former Hope and Faith star looked as stylish as ever, dressed in a red-and-blue bikini, which she accessorised with a blue headband and oversized sunglasses.

While Kelly was dreaming of sun, sea and sand, her actual weekend wasn't too far removed from her vacation snaps, as she has had the week off Live, enabling her to relax at home.

Kelly lives in a gorgeous townhouse in Manhattan, close to the ABC studios, and also has a property in the Hamptons, where her family tend to spend the holidays and long weekends.

Kelly Ripa went on a trip down memory lane by sharing a gorgeous beach photo

The spacious home boasts an outdoor swimming pool and stunning views of the sea, and often features on Kelly and Mark's Instagram pages.

The former All My Children star also shared some photos of her husband of 29 years on Instagram over the weekend, who is never far from her thoughts.

Since the beginning of the year, Mark has been working away on the latest series of Riverdale, which is filmed in Canada.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star with Mark Consuelos and their three children

Due to Kelly's work commitments on Live and the travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic, the couple have been spending a lot of time apart.

The actress opened up about their current situation in a recent interview with Glamour. She said: "If I get two weeks off, say for spring break, and I go to visit him in Vancouver, I would have to leave the day I got out of quarantine.

The celebrity couple met on All My Children

"So that's really a lot of time and energy for a booty call.

"Once in a while we'll leave a flirty comment on each other's posts. And then, obviously, that blows up into something else, especially when he gets disgusting."

