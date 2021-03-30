Kelly Ripa marks special family celebration with rare photo of children Joaquin and Lola The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa has been counting down the days until a very special celebration in her family – and it's finally here!

On Tuesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star's husband Mark Consuelos marked his 50th birthday, and the Hope and Faith star has shared a series of throwback photos from his other birthdays on social media.

These have included a sweet picture of the Riverdale star with his youngest children Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18.

In the snapshot, which appeared to have been taken on a vacation, the actor sat in between his two teenagers, and the trio were all wearing party hats on the beach.

"Mcm forever. Only one day left until MC50. Another throwback from MC47," Kelly wrote alongside the picture.

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Get ready to party!" while another wrote: "I'm shook he cannot be turning 50, this family has beautiful genes." A third added: "MC is 50! 50 looks great on both of you!"

Kelly Ripa shared a celebratory photo to mark Mark Consuelos' birthday

Mark also responded to the picture with a series of love heart emojis.

It's been a busy few weeks for birthdays in Kelly and Mark's family, with Joaquin turning 18 at the end of February.

They have also celebrated Joaquin getting a place at university, and even adopted a new dog.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their three children

It is not known whether Kelly and Mark will be able to reunite for the star's special day, or whether they will celebrate at a later stage.

Since the beginning of the year, Mark has been working away on the latest series of Riverdale, which is filmed in Canada.

Due to Kelly's work commitments on Live and the travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic, the couple have been spending a lot of time apart.

The actress opened up about their current situation in a recent interview with Glamour.

The family have now celebrated two milestone birthdays this year

She said: "If I get two weeks off, say for spring break, and I go to visit him in Vancouver, I would have to leave the day I got out of quarantine.

"So that's really a lot of time and energy for a booty call.

"Once in a while we'll leave a flirty comment on each other's posts. And then, obviously, that blows up into something else, especially when he gets disgusting."

