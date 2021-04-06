Kelly Ripa makes revelation about daughter Lola – and it's so relatable! The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa enjoyed some quality time off work during Spring Break, spending it with her husband Mark Consuelos and their three children.

MORE: Kelly Ripa stuns in colourful bikini during beach trip with Mark Consuelos

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star's kids have grown up in the public eye and have appeared on the ABC morning show over the years, but now that they are older they prefer to stay out of the spotlight – especially her daughter Lola.

The doting mum wanted to mark her family's Easter celebrations on social media on Sunday, but told her Instagram followers that she was sharing a throwback picture of her kids instead, as it was the photo that Lola had approved.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Inside Kelly Ripa's incredible garden in the Hamptons

She wrote: "Happy Easter from the year 2012 because Lola approved this photo."

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside stylish vacation home

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares adorable new video inside family home

In the picture, Lola and her brothers Michael and Joaquin were posing in the kitchen at their family home in New York, surrounded by extravagant chocolate eggs.

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola approved a particular childhood picture for her famous mum to post

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "I love how prescriptive Lola is. She is probably going to run a large corporation one day," while another wrote: "My 14-year-old daughter is exactly the same! I can't post anything of her without her approval."

A third added: "Thank you Lola for approving, super cute!"

Lola isn't the only one who prefers to keep a low profile. In an interview with Glamour magazine recently, Kelly opened up about her son Michael's desire to stay out of the spotlight when he was younger.

READ: Kelly Ripa's replacement revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan

READ: Inside Kelly Ripa's sprawling garden in the Hamptons - complete with jaw-dropping pool

She said: "I was not allowed to discuss anything. I could not talk about his life, his grades, even though they were great.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is mindful of her children's boundaries

"I couldn't talk about school. I wasn't allowed to show his prom picture on TV, even though I may have, as long as I got the girl's permission from her parents."

READ: Kelly Ripa makes emotional revelation about son Joaquin

MORE: Kelly Ripa's foyer in her New York townhouse will give you chills

The doting parent added that she would never discuss any of her children without their permission.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children

"It would be very unfair to use my bullhorn to discuss somebody that did not want to be discussed. I'm always very mindful of that being the boundary," she said.

The former All My Children star added that her family had been approached on a number of occasions to do a reality show, but revealed that it was something she would never do.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.