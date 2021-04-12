Reese Witherspoon stuns fans with a rare photo of brother for special reasons Reese has one older brother

Reese Witherspoon has shared a rare picture with her brother John to celebrate national sibling day.

"My Brother John taught me so much about how to explore the world. As kids, we were always exploring and looking for new adventures," she captioned the selfie.

"Wherever we were, whether it was in the woods or at a go kart track or white water rafting, he encouraged me to be strong & fearless."

She added: "My biggest supporter and cheering section since day one. I love you, Big Bro!"

Fans were quick to share their love for her sibling, although pal Jennifer Coolidge joked: "You look like a beautiful young couple from Denmark."

Others couldn't get over how much the Legally Blonde star's son Deacon looked like his uncle.

Reese is close with her older brother

"Deacon looks a lot like him!" shared one fan as another added: "Your son looks like him!"

Reese is a proud mother to her sons Deacon, 17, and Tennessee, eight, and daughter Ava, 21, who strongly resembles the 45-year-old actress.

Reese doesn't often share photos or videos of her family but occasionally posts glimpses of their life together to Instagram.

Fans thought her son Deacon looked just like his uncle

In January, the petite blonde uploaded a sweet snap of her youngest child lying on the floor bonding with the family's pet black Labrador, Major, which fans found especially heart-warming.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress captioned the image: "Tennessee's best bud, Major the lab puppy.... plus a very important Minnie Pearl t-shirt cameo," referring to the family's equally adorable pet pooch Minnie.

Reese has three children

Reese introduced her fans to young Major in early January while Minnie joined the family last November.

The Hello Sunshine founder has also owned a white bull terrier named LouAnn since 2015.

