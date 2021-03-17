Reese Witherspoon's children make rare appearance in fun video inside family home The Morning Show star lives with husband Jim Toth and children Ava, Deacon and Tennessee

Reese Witherspoon is a doting mum to three children, and has been enjoying spending quality time with them at home during the pandemic.

And at the start of the week, the Legally Blonde star took to Instagram to share a fun day in the life video, featuring her two sons, Deacon, 17, and Tennessee, eight.

The footage showed Reese having fun dancing in the living room with her youngest child as they watched a music video, while Deacon relaxed in the living room with the family's pet dog.

In the clip, the Hollywood star also took fans behind-the-scenes of The Morning Show, where she's currently working on the second series.

Reese was seen getting her hair and makeup done before transforming into the character of Bradley Jackson.

It looks like the actress has the perfect balance between her work and family life, too. The video showed Reese enjoying a morning yoga session at home, while playing in the garden with Tennessee before heading off in the car to work.

Reese Witherspoon is a doting mum to three children

Reese shares Deacon and 21-year-old daughter Ava with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and shares Tennessee with husband Jim Toth.

The Little Fires Everywhere star loves nothing more than being a mum, and previously told Glamour magazine that her children are always on her mind.

"I don't think there's been an hour of my life since Ava was born that I don't think of my kids," she said. "I call it my CNN ticker tape: Is Ava OK? Yes. Is Deacon OK? Yes. Is Tennessee OK? Yes. Back to Ava."

The actress previously opened up about the difference in raising her children at different stages of her life during an interview with Entertainment Daily.

The Legally Blonde star lives in LA with her family

She said: "When [you're a young mother], you're like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine!' As you get older, it's, 'Am I taking them to the ballet?' When you get past survival, I think that's what's so interesting… about motherhood.

"It's about what you think you're creating for your children, when it's really just an artifice."

