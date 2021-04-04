Reese Witherspoon stuns fans with rare photo of son Deacon alongside heartfelt message The actress is a doting mother-of-three

Reese Witherspoon shared a new selfie with fans at the weekend – and they could hardly believe their eyes!

The mother-of-three posted a sweet photo with her oldest son, Deacon, 17, standing outside with a gorgeous sunset behind them.

Both wore white tops and wore closed-mouthed smiles. As her followers were quick to point out, they looked incredibly alike.

The 45-year-old captioned the lovely picture: "Not enough words to say how much I love this guy… The way he looks at the world inspires me every day @deaconphillippe."

Reese's fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for the snapshot, with one writing: "Handsome son, great Mom," and another adding: "Beautiful mamma & son."

Many others couldn't help but mention how much the pair looked alike.

Their comments included: "Twins," "The exact same face," and: "Carbon copy!!!!"

Reese is a proud mother to her sons Deacon and Tennessee, eight, and daughter Ava, 21, who also strongly resembles the Legally Blonde actress.

Reese shares her oldest children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe

She doesn't often share photos or videos of her family but occasionally posts glimpses of their life together to Instagram.

In January, the petite blonde uploaded a sweet snap of her youngest child lying on the floor bonding with the family's pet black Labrador, Major, which fans found especially heart-warming.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress captioned the image: "Tennessee's best bud, Major the lab puppy.... plus a very important Minnie Pearl t-shirt cameo," referring to the family's equally adorable pet pooch Minnie.

The star thrilled fans with the sunset photo

"Such an ADORABLE duo!!! They are so cute," one follower replied, while another quipped: "The pawfect pair!" "Oh my goodness! They are both completely scrumptious!" was another reply.

Reese introduced her fans to young Major in early January while Minnie joined the family last November.

The Hello Sunshine founder has also owned a white bull terrier named LouAnn since 2015.

