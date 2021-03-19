Reese Witherspoon’s throwback Girl Scout photo is adorable The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to share the picture

Reese Witherspoon has shared an adorable throwback snap to her time in the Girl Scouts, with many fans suggesting her eldest son was the "spitting image" of her.

The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to share the picture, joking: "I bet you can guess who sold the most cookies for Troop 1077."

"So adorable," her pal Julianne Margulies commented, as Kristen Chenoweth added: "But of course!!! I expect no less!!! ( i may or may not have done the same. )"

Reese shared this adorable throwback

Wearing a classic Girls Scouts uniform, Reese's waistcoat featured the badges she had been awarded during her time with the troop.

Other comments focused on how much her son Deacon looks like her, with one writing: "Looks just like your oldest son!"

The mom-of-three is a big fan of sharing silly videos or throwback pictures on her social media, and recently shared a brilliant video of herself blowing the camera a raspberry in slow motion.

Reese revealed that the video was also sent to her children, captioning the post: "Important videos I send to my kids...Happy Friday!"

Friends such as Diane Keaton were quick to comment with cry-laughing and heart emojis, while country superstar Kelsea Ballerini added: "Hahaha I adore you."

Reese and her family live in LA and she shares her daughter Ava, 21, and Deacon Phillippe, 17, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe while her and her husband Jim have seven-year-old son Tennessee together.

Reese and Ava often get told by fans about how much they look alike and have experienced being mistaken for each other in the past too.

The Legally Blonde star lives in LA with her family

In 2017, Ava joined her mum at the Big Little Lies premiere in Hollywood, and was congratulated for her performance by a fan who thought she was Reese.

The actress opened up about the situation while chatting to E! News.

She said: "People come up to her [all the time]. We were at a premiere and they congratulated her on her performance. She's like 'I'm not in the movie.'"

