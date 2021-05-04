Holly Willoughby sparks fan reaction with rare photo of her kids ahead of This Morning return The This Morning star is married to Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby gave fans a sweet glimpse into her family life during this Bank Holiday weekend.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the This Morning host shared an extremely rare photo with her children – an image showing her holding hands with her kids.

READ: Holly Willoughby gives hilarious insight into marriage with Dan Baldwin

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's kids make the most amazing birthday cake for Phillip Schofield

The 40-year-old, who was replaced by Rochelle Humes on Monday's show, is a doting mum to three children Harry, 11, Belle, ten, and Chester, six, all of whom she shares with husband Dan Baldwin.

MORE: Phillip Schofield has the sweetest reaction to Holly Willoughby's exciting news

READ: Holly Willoughby's advice to Piers Morgan after GMB exit revealed

Celebrating the end of the long weekend, Holly remarked: "End of a beautiful bank holiday... school bags ready by the front door... bath, book and bed for this lot... and mummy too... see you in the morning."

Fans were quick to comment on the personal post, with one writing: "The most perfect little family. Hope you all had an amazing bank holiday... see you tomorrow." Another said: "Awww Holly that's adorable, can't wait to see you tomorrow."

Holly uploaded this sweet snap on Monday

A third post read: "So cute, hope you had a lovely weekend!! Looking forward to seeing you and Phil back together tomorrow xx." Another added: "Reason for living."

Holly is hugely protective of her family, but sometimes gives fans an insight into their home life together.

In February, the star touched upon how she survived lockdown with her husband Dan, revealing he had been winning brownie points for doing "nice things" without her having to ask him.

The TV star shares three children with husband Dan

She said on This Morning: "I also think that doing little nice things gives you a bit of leeway in other areas as well. Like, if I'm doing something and Dan will come and make me a cup of tea, or I'll come back and he'll have put the washing away and I haven't asked him.

"Then I sort of turn a blind eye to all these other things, so I think doing little things to help makes a big difference."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.