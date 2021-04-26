Holly Willoughby reveals she has written a tell-all book on body image, burnout & her life in the public eye 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to share some exciting news - she has written a book. Revealing to her 7.1 million followers, the This Morning host shared the temporary cover of her new book titled Reflections.

She captioned the shot: "This is a message I’ve been looking forward to sending... I’ve been working on a very special project - a book! Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me. The book is called Reflections and is essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty.

"We live in a world where so much is about how we present ourselves on the outside and there is fun to be had here but true beauty comes from within… there is an alignment that needs to happen and finding that balance hasn’t always felt so easy."

Reflections by Holly Willoughby, £20

The 40-year-old added: "Now, I’m finally at a point in my life where I can see a little more clearly and I want to share my truths in the hope that maybe they’ll help you too.

"This book is my celebration of how inner and outer beauty can work together in perfect harmony. I hope this book will start conversations, whether they’re about how to find your signature lipstick, reclaim your sexuality, or treat yourself more kindly – and, ultimately, what it means to feel beautiful, confident, complete."

Exciting news for Holly fans, that's for sure! The TV star concluded in her Instagram caption that fans can pre-order signed copies of the book and that she's feeling nervous for the launch date.

"I can’t wait to share it with you all and yet can’t help but feel nervous at the same time... I think the more important something is... the scarier it feels... deep breath…"

Holly has chosen to work with Penguin for the launch of her debut book and will be joining the likes of Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch on the roster of celebrity reads.

Holly Willoughby's fans love her fashion and beauty advice and hopefully the book will be packed with it

What is Holly Willoughby's book about?

The description on Instagram states: "Reflections explores what it means to live a beautiful life in the modern world. Here, for the first time, Holly Willoughby untangles topical and emotional issues such as body image, burnout, and control with candor, nuance, and hard-won insight.

This book will start conversations, whether they're about how to find your signature lipstick, reclaim your sexuality, or treat yourself more kindly - and, ultimately, help you on your way to feeling beautiful, confident, complete."

How much is Holly Willoughby's book going to be?

Reflections will cost £20 and will be first released in hardback.

When is Holly Willoughby's book released?

Reflections will be published on 28 October 2021.

