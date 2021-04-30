Holly Willoughby gives hilarious insight into marriage with Dan Baldwin The couple share three children together

Holly Willoughby gave This Morning fans a rare insight into her marriage with Dan Baldwin - in particular, his penchant for pulling off the same prank.

During a chat with Chris and Rosie Ramsey - where they discussed having "beefs" with their spouses - the TV presenter revealed how Dan loves to trick her friends into thinking she has been drinking all day.

During her Zoom calls - regardless of what time of the day it is - her husband is always on hand to offer her a glass of wine.

"You know what Dan kept doing to me when we were doing Zoom calls," she shared. "Obviously I would come back from work and he’d knock on the door and I'd go, 'Oh sorry hold on' and he opens the door and he passes a glass of wine - no matter what time of day it was."

Unimpressed, Holly continued: "So I would then have it and look back at the screen and be like, 'Sorry he does this all the time' and he'd go, 'No, I don't, you asked for it!'"

She added: "It's so annoying! He does it every time, no matter who I was talking to." To which, Chris replied: "That is brilliant."

Holly, 40, tied the knot with TV producer Dan in 2007. They are now parents to three children Harry, 11, Belle, ten, and Chester, six.

The couple have been married since 2007

In February, the star shared an insight into how she survived lockdown with her husband Dan, revealing he had been winning brownie points for doing "nice things" without her having to ask him.

She said on This Morning: "I also think that doing little nice things gives you a bit of leeway in other areas as well. Like, if I'm doing something and Dan will come and make me a cup of tea, or I'll come back and he'll have put the washing away and I haven't asked him.

"Then I sort of turn a blind eye to all these other things, so I think doing little things to help makes a big difference."

