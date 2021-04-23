Holly Willoughby sparks reaction with hilarious new photo of son Chester The This Morning star is a doting mum of three

Holly Willoughby has shared a very relatable parenting issue - when children don't want to go to school!

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday morning, the This Morning host shared a hilarious snap of her youngest child, six-year-old Chester, refusing to get out of his bed.

"Someone didn't want to go to school today... I hope Chester was pointing at me!" remarked Holly alongside the photo, which showed her little boy covering his face with his teddy bears.

Fans were quick to comment, with many being able to relate! "That's how I feel most mornings. Bless him," said one, while another wrote: "Lol my sons like this every day when it's a school day."

A third post read: "I had to uncover my son from the pile of teddies on his head this morning and drag and bribe him out of bed. He told me it was too sunny to go to school!"

The TV star posted this snap of Chester on Friday

The 40-year-old doting mum shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin: Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester.

Holly is fiercely protective of her kids and never shows their faces on social media. In March, the TV star explained her reasoning, saying on This Morning: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there. They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."

The former Celebrity Juice star has also opened up about motherhood being her most important job, telling HELLO!: "It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt.

Holly shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin

"Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I've been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that.

"If I'm going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I'm lucky to be able to do that."

