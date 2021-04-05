Holly Willoughby's advice to Piers Morgan after GMB exit revealed The This Morning host was concerned for his health

Piers Morgan has revealed which friends were on hand to support him following his dramatic departure from Good Morning Britain last month.

The outspoken broadcaster quit the ITV breakfast show over comments he made after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's divisive Oprah Winfrey interview.

READ: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker addresses rivalry with Piers Morgan after shock GMB exit

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan storms off GMB set halfway through show

In his latest column with MailOnline, the 56-year-old revealed how Holly Willoughby felt "concerned" for his health in the aftermath of his exit.

"Holly Willoughby was more concerned about my blood pressure from all the GMB ranting," he wrote. "'Do you meditate?' she asked. "'No,' I replied, 'But I did drink a ginseng latte today if you're trying to woke me up?'"

MORE: Susanna Reid bids farewell to Piers Morgan following final GMB visit

SEE: Amanda Holden's reaction to Piers Morgan's sudden Good Morning Britain exit

She then encouraged him to take an "online course to offset some of this anger". He added: "Holly then sent me a link to one that costs £249 for seven hours of meditation technique training live-broadcasted to my home which would include advice on 'managing difficult situations', 'nailing interviews' and 'making hangovers less horrible'."

Despite the This Morning star's best intentions, Piers labelled the idea "boring". Piers's departure comes after it was revealed that he is being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.

Holly Willoughby offered some advice to Piers

The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks. Piers has been criticised for his dismissive comments about Meghan's claims about her mental health during the bombshell interview.

Meanwhile, Piers is set to give a tell-all interview with FOX's Tucker Carlson on Easter Monday. The interview will delve into both his sudden departure from GMB as well as his issues with Meghan.

Just hours before the show, the outspoken personality tweeted: "*TODAY* My first TV interview since that rather abrupt departure from @GMB. It's time America got the actual truth..."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.