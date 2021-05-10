Jennifer Lopez stuns in new family photo with twins The Hustlers star's sweet Mother's Day message will make you melt

On the heels of her heartwarming J.Lo Beauty campaign with her mom and daughter Emme, Jennifer Lopez was glowing as she celebrated Mother’s Day with her family by her side.

The Hustlers star stunned in a post she shared on Mother’s Day, which showed her enjoying some fun in the sun at a restaurant with her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme and her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez.

J.Lo was radiant as she celebrated Mother's Day with her kids and her mom

The doting mom-of-two first posed for a selfie with her little ones - who are growing up so fast!

J.Lo wore her hair pulled back and rocked her signature oversized silver hoops and smiled for the camera, as Emme shaped her fingers into a heart, and Max, who looks just like their dad Marc Anthony, flashed his pearly whites next to her.

In other snaps, the trio cozied up with Guadalupe as they waited on their food to arrive, and J.Lo went on to pose for another selfie with Emme.

The triple-threat-star also gave fans a glimpse at her enviable ivory handbag sitting on the table.

J.Lo shared a touching message about her mom in her latest J.Lo Beauty campaign

“#MothersDay with my mommy and coconuts!” she captioned the sweet post. J.Lo’s fans and celebrity friends were quick to comment, with Holidate star Kristin Chenoweth writing, “Beautiful”, and a fan chiming in with “The most beautiful family!”

J.Lo also shared a sweet message to her mom on Mother’s Day too in a touching video from her latest JLo Beauty campaign, which starred Guadalupe and Emme.

"It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything, that jobs didn’t have a gender...that we could be the President of the United States if we wanted. This was something that has really stayed with me.

"Being a mom is my greatest joy, and today I think about my mommy and all the moms out there,” she continued in the caption. “This is your day, and I hope you are surrounded by love, gratitude, and appreciation…enjoy it! #HappyMothersDay #IGotItFromMyMama #MamaGlowsBest,” Lopez added.

