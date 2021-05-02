Drew Barrymore gave Reese Witherspoon the sweetest early Mother’s Day gift

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Drew Barrymore knows the key to Reese Witherspoon’s heart: food.

The Stand In star sent Reese the cutest gift ahead of Mother’s Day - her Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-qt Digital Air Fryer. After receiving the surprise, the Oscar winner shared a video of it in her Instagram Story Monday, which showed the air fryer still in the box surrounded by colorful cooking tools and a stainless steel whisk.

Drew Barrymore sent Reese Witherspoon THE cooking tool every mom needs

“Thank you @drewbarrymore”, Reese captioned the post and asked fans to share recipes for her new cooking gadget. She also played Hungry Eyes by Eric Carmen in the background.

The daytime TV show host’s digital air fryer is only available at Walmart, and it’s perfect for busy moms who want to whip up quick - but tasty - meals in a flash. You can air fry, roast, reheat, or dehydrate your favorite meals with the air fryer, and it has a digital display.

Drew’s air fryer also has a 5-lb food capacity that is ideal for serving 5-7 people.

With Mother’s Day less than a week away, there are only a few days left to grab the perfect gift for your mom - or the mother in your life. An air fryer is a great idea - as is the gift Reese told fans she thinks is the perfect gift for moms for Mother’s Day: Biossance’s Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil.

We tracked it down at Biossance and Sephora.

Biossance’s Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, $72, Sephora

“It is so important to take care of yourself...so let’s talk about skin,” the mom-of-three, who is a Biossance global ambassador said in a video. “I’ve been using this product and I love it so much. It’s so incredibly moisturizing. It’s not greasy and I just can’t recommend it enough.”

Reese said she gives it to everyone - the women in her family, her daughter, and even her makeup artist.

“You know when you find that one product that’s just too good not to share? Well, this is IT! @biossance Vitamin C Rose Oil. It’s luxurious, light and basically feels like a spa in a bottle. (Hint hint, a great gift for mom this Mother’s Day!) #biossancepartner,” she captioned the snap.

The oil brightens, firms, hydrates, and fights free radicals, and is good for all skin types.

