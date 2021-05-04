Jennifer Lopez stuns in multi-generational photo with her mum and daughter The family looked so good!

Jennifer Lopez has shown that beauty runs in her family as she posted a magnificent photo with her mother, Guadalupe, and daughter, Emme.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker sat in the sat in the centre of the photo with her daughter in front of her, and her mother behind her.

The women all wore similar outfits, with Emme wearing a white shirt with grey lines, Jennifer in a white top with a plunging neckline and Guadalupe in a grey coat.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez celebrates twins' 13th birthday

All three of them glistened in the sunlight, as they stared into the horizon and J.Lo spoke about her incredible beauty line.

"#MamaGlowsBest @JLoBeauty for gorgeous, glowing skin from ages 7-77," she wrote. "#JLOBEAUTY #IGotItFromMyMama #BeautyHasNoExpirationDate."

Unsurprisingly, the superstar caused a huge fan reaction with the amazing photo, with it amassing over one million likes in just a day.

"Three generations of limitless beauty," wrote one fan, while another added: "This is so beautiful! This needs to be framed."

A third said: "Generations of excellence," and a fourth posted: "So powerful! Wow."

The snap sparked a huge fan reaction

Emme isn't Jennifer's only child, as she is also mum to son Max, who is Emme's twin brother.

Last month, Jennifer split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and fans have been driven wild as she appeared to be reconnecting with her ex Ben Affleck.

In pictures posted by Page Six, Ben was snapped exiting Jennifer's white Escalade SUV.

They have not been pictured together in the car, but sources told the publication that "security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house."

He also attended the Global Citizen's Vax Live concert where J.Lo performed two songs, and appeared on stage moments after she finished her set.

Jennifer is a proud mum to twin children

Ben was always scheduled to appear at the concert – which was held to encourage world leaders to make sure COVID-19 vaccines are "accessible for all" – but his swift appearance on stage suggests that he may have been watching and supporting Jennifer from the sidelines.

An insider has insisted that the former couple are "just friends" and had always remained close, even years after they ended their engagement. Ben and Jen were engaged in 2002 and dubbed "Bennifer" by fans.

A year later they announced they had postponed their wedding, and in early 2004 confirmed they had split.

