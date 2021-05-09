Catherine Zeta-Jones and daughter Carys steal the show in video with star’s glamorous mother Fans can't stop swooning over it.

This is just too much adorableness in one post.

Catherine Zeta-Jones made hearts melt when she shared a sweet video on Instagram on Mother’s Day that showed her cozying up with her daughter Carys, 18, and mother, Patricia Fair, as they shared some laughs together in bed.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared the cutest Mother's Day video

"Obviously there’s an issue mom because you’re not centering it," Carys said in the clip as she joked about Catherine's phone-filming skills. The trio couldn’t stop laughing as they tried to get all three of their faces in the selfie video.

“I don’t think this is my good side,” Patricia said, as Catherine and Carys burst into laughter.

All three of them were wearing matching black tops and looked stunning - and so much like each other. The Chicago star opted for a no-makeup-makeup look and was glowing.

"Like mother like daughter like granddaughter. One of my favorite videos. Happy Mothers Day to my Mam," Catherine captioned the post.

Catherine looks so much like her mother!

Fans couldn’t stop raving over the cute clip and sang the trio’s praises in the comments. "Ohhhhh love this soo much. What a sweet video," one follower wrote, while another added. "This is sooo cute!"

This was just the latest time Catherine shared a sweet post about her mom on social media. She also made fans swoon back in March when she celebrated Mother’s Day in the U.K. with several throwback photos of herself and her mom.

In the first black and white snap, Catherine flashed a smile as she stood next to her mother, wearing a sparkly sequined dress and rocking a bob full of soft curls.

Patricia stood at her side with a smile, wearing a black dress topped with a fabric flower as she palmed her daughter’s arm. Patricia posed next to Catherine's godmother in a white dress topped with a hot pink blazer in another photo.

Catherine also paid tribute to her godmother on UK Mother's Day

"It’s Mothering Sunday in my Mother Country, and the mother of all mothers is mine,I love you Mam," the Prodigal Son star captioned the photo. "And to my beautiful God Mother, Auntie Kay, I love you with all my heart."

Fans were quick to reply in the comments and point out just how much the two looked like each other. "You definitely get your beautiful looks from your mother," one wrote, while another chimed in, "Your Mother is beautiful like you."

Catherine's mother is also quite the fashionista, which the thesp gets from her as well.

