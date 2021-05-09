Celine Dion shares rare family photo of all three children in touching Mother’s Day post The superstar singer said "It's a privilege to be a mom"

Celine Dion made hearts melt when she shared the sweetest message about her life as a mom with a photo of all three of her children - and they’re so grown up!

In honor of Mother’s Day, the superstar songstress uploaded the touching post, which showed her lounging in a backyard wearing a casual gray top and light blue denim jeans as she sat next to her three sons - René-Charles Angélil, 20, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 10, on a plush white blanket.

Celine was glowing in her sweet Mother's Day snap

The family’s three dogs were also in the snap, and Celine and her children all flashed smiles as they cozied up and enjoyed the beautiful weather together.

“Who’s having the best day today, me or the kids? What a privilege it is to be a mom ! Happy Mother’s Day ! Enjoy every moment…Can it get any better than that? To be continued…All my love, Celine,” the My Heart Will Go On singer captioned the photo.

Celine has been an open book when it comes to motherhood and her past struggles with infertility.

Back in 2010, the mom of three said she considered motherhood to be the most "challenging and rewarding job" she ever had.

Celine shared an adorable family snap with her sons during the holidays

"I think we are very blessed to have the opportunity and a blessing to be a mother,” she said, according to ABC News. “I think when you are -- when you have a child, it's like there's another heart that grows inside of you. You have this like second heart.”

Celine went on to dish on her experience parenting her son when he turned 18, telling Good Morning America, "He’s a normal teenager, growing, trying things, exploring ― and I think that’s the way it should be. Sometimes you try to embrace them, sometimes you’re trying to help them to find their path, but they have to find their own way at one point because if you pull the cable too, too much, they can really go wild and off."

"He’s good in everything he’s trying," she continued. "He doesn’t know exactly ― I don’t think yet ― and it’s normal not to know, just turning 18 what you’re going to be, what you want to do, what you’re going to become in life. But when he tries some things he gets his whole self into it."

Celine has been raising her sons as a single mother after her late husband René-Charles Angélil passed away in 2016 at the age of 73 after a long battle against throat cancer.

