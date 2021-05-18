Kelly Osbourne shares heartbreaking news with fans and pleads for prayers The devastated star took to Instagram

Kelly Osbourne has taken to Instagram to share an upsetting update with her fans.

The 36-year-old posted a beautiful snapshot of her beloved Pomeranian dog, Polly, and explained to her 2.3 million followers: "At around 4:30am Erik and I woke up to find Polly hardly breathing and completely unable to move.

"We rushed her to the vet where she is currently being treated in the ICU. I was told they believe her heart stopped and they don't know why. This dog means more to me than anything in the world. She is my heart and soul. I don't think I would still be here if it was not for this dog. Please pray for her."

Kelly spoke of her heartbreak in her latest Instagram post

Kelly's fans were quick to offer their support to the star. Her comments section was soon flooded with prayer emojis and love hearts. One follower wrote: "Sending love and prayers, lost my beloved pooch a month ago after 15 years together. The pain and loss is just horrendous. Pray your Polly will recover and gives you some more time together. But believe me when I say that no amount of time will ever be enough xx."

Also standing by the star is her boyfriend, Erik Bragg. She recently revealed that it was the cinematographer who helped her get back on track after a recent relapse in her battle with alcohol.

The star recently spoke about her new romance with Erik Bragg

Calling the relationship the "healthiest" she's even been in, Kelly told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month: "He didn't say anything. He just gave me a look.

"It was while he was working out and I just sat on the couch watching him work out [while I was] drunk, and he was doing a burpee and he turned his head to the side and just looked at me and I was like, [gasp], I go, 'OK, I'm done.'"

