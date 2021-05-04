Kelly Osbourne makes shock revelation about her family The daughter of Sharon Osbourne was brutally honest

Kelly Osbourne has made a shocking revelation about her rarely-seen older sister Aimee.

The daughter of Sharon Osbourne confessed that she and her sibling have not spoken for years due to an inability to "understand" each other.

Kelly and Aimee were reported to have fallen out back in 2014, with Kelly now seemingly confirming this news during an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert on Monday.

"We don't talk," Kelly, 36, told Dax – who is married to actress Kristen Bell. When quizzed about why they are estranged, Kelly added: "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her."

Aimee made similar comments about the state of her relationship with her siblings – including brother Jack, 35 – back in 2015.

"I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance," Aimee, 37, told The Independent. "Do we socialize? No."

Sharon and Ozzy with their children

Aimee has kept herself largely out of the spotlight and chose not to appear on the family's hit reality show, The Osbournes, when it began back in 2002.

Instead, she opted to move out of the home when she was just 16 to keep her life private, although she has since followed in her family's footsteps in the entertainment industry.

The talented artist is an accomplished singer but in contrast to her father, her genre is synthensiser pop. Her debut single, Raining Gold, was released in 2015, and she has had other hits including Cocaine Style.

Aimee hasn't spoken to her siblings in years

Aimee has also dabbled in acting and appeared in MTV's adaptation of Wuthering Heights in 2003.

Discussing her reasons for not taking part in the show, Aimee added: "I'm not some weirdo depressed daughter that's afraid of the world and locks herself in her room all day; I just didn't choose to do the show.

"I want to be a singer, and I felt if I'd stayed with the Osbournes and done the whole thing I would have been typecast right away. [Mum] was hurt and we definitely had a tough time with disagreements. I'm more reserved and my private life is very important."

