Kelly Osbourne admits to relapse in sobriety in candid video: Watch

The 36-year-old spoke to fans on Instagram

Kelly Osbourne has revealed she has relapsed in her sobriety. The 36-year-old took to her Instagram Stories with a candid video in which she spoke about her recent slip.

Looking down the camera, Kelly told her 2.3 million followers: "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I will be telling everyone what's been going on and what happened.

"I just want to let you know that I am sober today and I will be sober tomorrow," she added, with a smile. "But I've learned it truly is one day at a time, and I just wanted to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you."

Kelly marked three years of sobriety in August 2020 after a long history with drug and alcohol addiction.

In a previous interview with People, Kelly said that she first encountered drugs at 13, when she gained access to liquid Vicodin after she had her tonsils removed.

She revealed she was finally able to clean up and get sober because she made the choice to, following a six-year battle for sobriety that included four visits to rehab, six detoxes and one visit to a mental institution.

"For me, it was either I was going to die, or I was going to get help," Kelly said at the time. "I decided that I wanted to live, that life is worth living and that I have an incredible family and friends and why am I allowing myself to be so miserable?"

In 2018, in celebration of her first year of sobriety, she reflected on her journey and credited her family – brother Jack and parents Sharon and Ozzy - with their support.

"I want to take this time to thank my brother @jackosbourne who answered the phone to me one year ago today and picked me up from where I had fallen yet again without judgment. He has held my hand [throughout] this whole process," Kelly said.

