Kelly Osbourne mistaken for this model after stunning transformation Kelly left fans gagged

Kelly Osbourne has left fans gagged with a stunning transformation.

Rocking a Khloe Kardashian-esque high braided ponytail, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne pouted for the cameras with glossy lips and dark and dramatic eyelashes.

"Thought this was Gigi Gorgeous," commented Drag Race star Courtney Act, referencing the famed trans model and YouTuber, while TV host Ross Matthews added: "CAN YOU BELIEVE YOU LOOK LIKE THIS?!?!?!?"

Fans loved Kelly's new look

Close pal Vanessa Hudgens even got in on the compliments, praising Kelly and telling her she looked fiery. #

"I feel snatched!!!" Kelly captioned the post; her hair was styled by long-time hairdresser Laura Rugetti and her make-up was created by Kip Zachary.

Kelly's new look comes after she revealed that she is estranged from her older sister Aimee, admitting that they "don't understand" each other.

Some thought Kelly looked like Gigi Gorgeous

"We don't talk," Kelly, 36, told Dax Shephard on his podcast Armchair Expert.

"We're just really different. She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her."

Aimee made similar comments about the state of her relationship with her siblings – including brother Jack, 35 – back in 2015. "I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance," Aimee, 37, told The Independent.

"Do we socialize? No."

Kelly recently revealed she is not close to her family

Aimee has kept herself largely out of the spotlight and chose not to appear on the family's hit reality show, The Osbournes, when it began back in 2002.

Instead, she opted to move out of the home when she was just 16 to keep her life private, although she has since followed in her family's footsteps in the entertainment industry.

The talented artist is an accomplished singer but in contrast to her father, her genre is synthensiser pop.

