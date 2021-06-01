Matt LeBlanc on the Friends reunion has Twitter in a frenzy - here's why! How you doin', da?

When the Friends reunion aired, no one expected for Irish Twitter to latch on to it the way they did.

But here we are, in Matt LeBlanc's Irish revival.

MORE: Friends stars' real-life homes revealed - Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and more

As the six original actors reunited to share memories and recreate iconic moments from the show, a specific shot of Matt is going viral on Irish Twitter.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston praises ex-husband Brad Pitt in Friends reunion show

In it, Matt is simply sitting on a chair as he listens intently, arms folded, smiling.

Several variations of the image have also been circulating from the special, with the signature pose of the man with folded arms remaining.

MORE: Meet the Friends cast's families - from partners to children

READ: Friends bosses speak out over concerns for Matthew Perry

While ordinary at first glance, the post seemed familial to many. Many in Ireland noticed that the position had Joey giving off "Irish uncle energy."

Fans likened Matt LeBlanc to their favourite 'Irish uncle' on Twitter following the show

Many have compared him to "that cousin" or "me da."

"The rest of the world should know that for the last 24 hours Irish Twitter has become OBSESSED with how much Matt Le Blanc looks like everyone’s uncle/cousin," one person wrote, summarizing it well.

People have been getting creative with their variations on Matt’s look.

MORE: Man's best Friends! Meet Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry & co's pet dogs

"Matt LeBlanc is ma da watching me opening ma Christmas gift having nae clue wit ma maw got me fae them," one wrote.

The Joey Tribbiani actor is much-loved among fans

"Matt LeBlanc looks like a minibus driver sitting in the lobby of a hotel in Westport on the Sunday morning after a stag weekend to ferry the lads back across the country," elaborated another.

There are several "Matt LeBlanc vs my dad" posts that have been making the rounds.

MORE: Where are the kids from Friends now? You won't believe how much they've grown!

In a retread of what looks like the Bernie Sanders memes that came from the inauguration earlier this year, Matt's profile is blowing up on Twitter as more people across the pond are taking notice.

The actor, who played Joey Tribbiani on the show for a decade, hasn't yet acknowledged the fanfare.

The Friends reunion special, which was released on HBO Max last Thursday, was one of the biggest hits for the network.

Matt with co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

All six main cast members, Matt, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Jennifer Aniston, returned to reminisce and celebrate the show.

The special also featured appearances by Justin Bieber, Mindy Kaling, and BTS.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.