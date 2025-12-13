Jennifer Aniston and Friends co-stars honor Matthew Perry, 2 years after his death

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer joined Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc to remember their late Friends co-star Matthew Perry – and raise funds for The Matthew Perry Foundation.

The decades-long friends have all signed a small batch of limited run artwork, designed by artist Tim Wakefield, who has "transformed the actual soundwaves of the Friends theme song into these beautiful designs each inspired by a different character". In collaboration with the estate of Matthew, they have also "produced a very limited edition of artworks embossed with Matthew's official signature".

Remembering Matthew Perry: Our favourite Chandler Bing moments

© Matthew Perry Foundation Jennifer signs limited edition artwork for the Matthew Perry Foundation © Matthew Perry Foundation Courteney signs limited edition artwork for the Matthew Perry Foundation

Each actor was snapped as they signed the artwork, with Jennifer working from a large dining room table in the evening light, while Courteney sprawled across her floor with one of her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels behind her.

David signed from his dining table in an apartment that appeared to be in New York City, with a series of fire escapes outside his window. Lisa and Matthew also signed from their tables, with Lisa's a gorgeous black marble round table, and Matthew's revealing a spacious outdoor patio outside.

© Matthew Perry Foundation Lisa signs limited edition artwork for the Matthew Perry Foundation © Matthew Perry Foundation David signs limited edition artwork for the Matthew Perry Foundation

All profits will be supporting charities chosen by the cast, including the Matthew Perry Foundation and their work helping those struggling with the disease of addiction.

Matthew died on October 28, 2023, aged 54. He was found dead in the jacuzzi in his home, and an autopsy after his death confirmed that although the actor had been receiving ketamine infusions for depression and anxiety, the amount of ketamine found in his system after his death could not have been from any infusion therapy, because ketamine's half-life is three to four hours, or less.

© Matthew Perry Foundation Matt signs limited edition artwork for the Matthew Perry Foundation © Matthew Perry Foundation Six pieces of artwork inspired by Friends characters and the theme songs soundwave

His assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, two doctors, a street dealer and a drug trafficker all pled guilty.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months after pleading guilty to four counts of distributing ketamine, and Jasveen Sangha, known as "The Ketamine Queen," is scheduled for February 2026, and faces a maximum of 65 years in prison.

Erik Fleming admitted to being the middleman who obtained the fatal doses for Matthew, and he faces up to 25 years when he receives his sentencing in January 2026, while Dr. Mark Chavez pled guilty and is expected to receive his sentence in December 2025.

Kenneth Iwamasa, Matthew's personal assistant, pleaded guilty in August 2024 to repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine, including on the day of his death. He faces a maximum of 15 years, with sentencing in 2026.

© Getty Matthew found fame as Chandler Bing (R)

United States Attorney Martin Estrada said that during the investigation it was discovered that "these defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves," with documents alleging that over a two-month period in the fall of 2023, the five distributed approximately 20 vials of ketamine, worth $12 a vial, to the Friends star at over $2000 a vial.

Jennifer, who worked with Matthew for ten years on Friends and who remained close friends with him in the years following the show's ending up until his death, was among the first to pay tribute on the first anniversary of his passing in 2024.

© Instagram The Friends cast takes part in a group hug

"1 year," she simply wrote in her caption, alongside a red heart and white dove emoji, and tagged The Matthew Perry Foundation, which was established in the wake of Matthew's passing to help those battling with addiction.

Her carousel of pictures included a grainy, black-and-white throwback photo in which Matthew has his arm around her shoulder, followed by another one of them on the set of Friends in which he plants a kiss on her forehead.