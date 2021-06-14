Dame Joan Collins, 88, is age-defying as she shows off endless legs on holiday The Dynasty star looks incredible

Dame Joan Collins has sparked a major fan reaction with her latest holiday photos. The age-defying 88-year-old blew her followers away with her incredible appearance in the series of photos – with many asking the secret to Joan’s timeless features.

"Joan can you please give us all some tips on how to keep our legs looking as young as yours? We are all admiring your legs!" one told the Dynasty star, while a second echoed: "Wow those legs Joanie!" A third noted: "You look amazing! No older than 40!"

WATCH: Dame Joan Collins celebrates 88th birthday in style

In a previous interview with HELLO!, Joan shared the secret behind her age-defying looks. She said: "I was born with the happy gene and the energy gene. What makes me happiest is seeing my children happy.

"Honestly, life makes me happy and I'm very aware of how lucky I am. I've worked hard all my life, nobody has given me anything on a plate, but I wake up each morning thinking how fortunate I am. I'm very fit and healthy now – knock on wood – and I try to look after myself."

Fans were blown away by Joan's age-defying appearance in the holiday photos

Joan avoids junk food and works out with a trainer three times a week – "I don't love it!" she confessed – but she also makes downtime a priority. "Just lying on the bed, reading HELLO! magazine, eating chocolates and watching TV is my downtime."

The main reason for Joan's happiness, however, is her husband Percy Gibson. The couple were married in February 2002 and have been very much in love ever since.

Dame Joan with her beloved husband, Percy

"I think the secret to a happy marriage is to really support each other," she told HELLO!. "Understand that there will be highs and lows. You won’t always agree about everything, but you need to enjoy each other's company. Percy is such an amazing man, he is so kind and so caring.

"People get married on the crest of lust. Once that's gone, they look and think: 'What the hell? Who is this person?' There has to be something else to fall back on. If there isn't, they start looking."

The couple have been married since February 2002

She continued: "My children just adore him – and the grandchildren too. He's wonderful with them, extremely patient. He's always answering SOS calls when one of them has had their computer stolen or dropped their phone in the loo. He somehow manages to sort everything out, even when he's in a different country."

