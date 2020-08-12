﻿
Piers Morgan’s wife looks sublime as couple reunite with celebrity friend on holiday

The Good Morning Britain star is making the most of his summer break

Diane Shipley

Piers Morgan shared a gorgeous photo from the South of France on Wednesday. The presenter took to Instagram, where he posted a snapshot of his wife Celia Walden and the couple's good friend Joan Collins as they sat on a boat in the Saint Tropez port.

Dame Joan looked elegant as always in a yellow off-the-shoulder top and white trousers with a blue and yellow print. Piers' wife Celia was also effortlessly glamorous in a dark pink maxi dress with a subtle gold stripe.

Both women wore sunglasses and smiled for the camera. Piers captioned the image: "A pair of [fire emoji] dames," and his followers were quick to share their approval of the lovely picture.

One wrote: "Joan just looks fabulous every time we see her… your wife is gorgeous, have a lovely holiday x." Others added: "Stunning," "Beautiful ladies," and: "Joan looks fabulous, so stylish. Your wife looks gorgeous too."

Another fan, meanwhile, couldn't help noticing that Piers and Celia have been spending a lot of time with the legendary actress during their time in France, and quipped: "Is Joan Collins stalking you?" Joan hilariously replied: "No, he’s stalking me."

celia-walden-joan-collins

Piers' wife Celia Walden and friend Joan Collins posed in the South of France

Last month, the stars enjoyed a special meal out at a favourite restaurant of Princess Diana, Auberge de la Môle, where Piers, Joan and Celia were joined by Joan's husband, Percy Gibson, as well as royal go-to nutritionist Gabriela Peacock.

Sharing a photo of their outing, Piers wrote: "At the court of Dame Joan. Wonderful meal at Auberge de la Môle, a favourite old haunt of Princess Diana... no-frills restaurant with stunningly good food that keeps coming all night until you want to burst with gastronomic joy. Fabulous."

The 55-year-old appears to be making the most of his holiday in the sun. The Good Morning Britain host is spending six weeks in Saint Tropez, where he has rented a villa with Celia, their eight-year-old daughter Elise, and Piers' three sons: Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Albert, 19.

