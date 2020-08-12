Piers Morgan’s wife looks sublime as couple reunite with celebrity friend on holiday The Good Morning Britain star is making the most of his summer break

Piers Morgan shared a gorgeous photo from the South of France on Wednesday. The presenter took to Instagram, where he posted a snapshot of his wife Celia Walden and the couple's good friend Joan Collins as they sat on a boat in the Saint Tropez port.

Dame Joan looked elegant as always in a yellow off-the-shoulder top and white trousers with a blue and yellow print. Piers' wife Celia was also effortlessly glamorous in a dark pink maxi dress with a subtle gold stripe.

Both women wore sunglasses and smiled for the camera. Piers captioned the image: "A pair of [fire emoji] dames," and his followers were quick to share their approval of the lovely picture.

One wrote: "Joan just looks fabulous every time we see her… your wife is gorgeous, have a lovely holiday x." Others added: "Stunning," "Beautiful ladies," and: "Joan looks fabulous, so stylish. Your wife looks gorgeous too."

Another fan, meanwhile, couldn't help noticing that Piers and Celia have been spending a lot of time with the legendary actress during their time in France, and quipped: "Is Joan Collins stalking you?" Joan hilariously replied: "No, he’s stalking me."

Piers' wife Celia Walden and friend Joan Collins posed in the South of France

Last month, the stars enjoyed a special meal out at a favourite restaurant of Princess Diana, Auberge de la Môle, where Piers, Joan and Celia were joined by Joan's husband, Percy Gibson, as well as royal go-to nutritionist Gabriela Peacock.

Sharing a photo of their outing, Piers wrote: "At the court of Dame Joan. Wonderful meal at Auberge de la Môle, a favourite old haunt of Princess Diana... no-frills restaurant with stunningly good food that keeps coming all night until you want to burst with gastronomic joy. Fabulous."

The 55-year-old appears to be making the most of his holiday in the sun. The Good Morning Britain host is spending six weeks in Saint Tropez, where he has rented a villa with Celia, their eight-year-old daughter Elise, and Piers' three sons: Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Albert, 19.

