Dame Joan Collins's granddaughter is her double in very rare family photo Ava Grace is her son's only child

Dame Joan Collins is a very proud grandmother of three – and it's clear the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!

This week, the screen icon took to Instagram to share a split-screen snapshot; one showing her granddaughter Ava Grace and the second a screenshot from Joan's appearance in the 1955 film, Land of the Pharaohs.

She wrote: "My beautiful #granddaughter Ava Grace Newley at 16 looking a lot like me at 20 #lookalikes #appledoesntfallfarfromthetree."

Fans were quick to respond; "Wow she definitely looks like you, very beautiful x," one told the actress. A second wrote: "Oh your granddaughter is beautiful! Just like you Joan x x." A third added: "What a pretty girl, hope she grows into a beautiful lady like you."

Dame Joan shared a rare photo of her granddaughter, Ava Grace

Ava Grace is the only child of Joan's only son, Alexander Newley – known as Sasha. Joan also has two grandchildren from her daughter, Tara Newley; Weston Skeates and Miel Celeste.

Joan, 87, has been married five times; to Maxwelll Reed, Antony Newley (father of Alexander and Tara), Ron Kass (father of her daughter Katyana), Peter Holm and Percy Gibson, to whom she has been happily married since 2002.

The actress with her children Alexander and Tara

After the demise of her fourth marriage, Joan admitted she had no intention of walking down the aisle. What changed? "Percy Gibson," she later told the Guardian.

"We met in New York in 2000 shortly before I was due to tour in a play. Percy was to be the producer. He was kind, loving and funny, and eventually we began a passionate affair.

Dame Joan with her beloved husband, Percy

"I was in my 60s and he was in his 30s, but the age difference never posed a problem. We talked it through and he didn't want children. He adores my children and grandchildren. We've been married for 11 years, but when I look at him across a room, my heart still skips."

