WATCH: Dame Joan Collins and Percy Gibson celebrate 17th wedding anniversary in style Congratulations are in order!

Dame Joan Collins and her husband Percy Gibson have celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. Making sure they celebrated the special milestone in style, the couple threw a lavish party at Claridge's on Sunday evening. The celebrations were attended by the likes of HELLO! magazine's editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon, Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian, Rupert Everett and Julian Clary. At one point, the lovebirds blew candles after they were presented with a gorgeous two-tiered cake, in which Joan joked: "And they said it wouldn't last."

Joan Collins and Percy Gibson celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on Sunday

As well as the party, the Dynasty actress posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Sharing a throwback snap from their wedding day, Joan wrote in the caption: "Celebrating 17 wonderful fun-filled happy years today! #happyanniversary and #congratulations to my #hubby!" Earlier on in the evening, the 85-year-old star hosted her show Unscripted, in which she chats directly to her audience about her life at the London Palladium.

Last year, Joan detailed her happy marriage with her fifth husband during an exclusive chat with HELLO!. Despite being in each other’s company almost 24/7 as they have done many theatrical projects together, she revealed: "I think the secret to a happy marriage is to really support each other. Understand that there will be highs and lows. You won't always agree about everything, but you need to enjoy each other's company. Percy is such an amazing man, he is so kind and so caring."

"People get married on the crest of lust," she added. "Once that's gone, they look and think: 'What the hell? Who is this person?' There has to be something else to fall back on. If there isn't, they start looking." The star continued: "My children just adore him - and the grandchildren too. He’s wonderful with them, extremely patient. He’s always answering SOS calls when one of them has had their computer stolen or dropped their phone in the loo. He somehow manages to sort everything out, even when he’s in a different country." The couple rarely argue and when they do, it’s usually because of Percy’s workaholic tendencies. "I suppose we bicker about him doing too much work," Joan said. "He’s a Libra and he can be very stubborn. But we don’t really fight."

