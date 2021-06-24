Bridgerton themed Secret Cinema to come to London Okay but will the Duke of Hastings be making an appearance?

In the words of Lady Whistledown, the social season is upon us, and to celebrate our freedom from lockdown restrictions, Secret Cinema has announced its latest London event: Bridgerton with Fever!

MORE: Bridgerton star looks unrecognisable in first-ever acting job

The immersive fan experience will invite attendees to delve into the Bridgerton-inspired world, where guests will be able to make their debut into good society. The event will include a ballroom where a string quartet will play re-imagined pop classics, where attendees will have a dance card to fill with partners of choice.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duke of Hasting's spoon in Bridgerton has a fan following

The Lumiere Brothers’ Incredible Moving Light Show, where guests will mingle with their favourite characters as they move through projected images and relive their favourite Bridgerton moments as well as several side rooms where you can learn life drawing, play cards or train at the boxing club.

Will you be attending the Ball?

Speaking about the upcoming event, Head of Experiences at Netflix, Greg Lombardo, said: “Shondaland transported Bridgerton viewers into the Regency era in a way that was so splendidly immersive and delightful, we all felt we were there. As fans continue to seek more ways to experience this magnificent world, we are excited to bring the ball to life with the fine touch of our partners Secret Cinema and Fever. An unforgettable evening, this grand live event is emblematic of the authentic and unique ways we are looking to expand the Bridgerton-verse.”

MORE: Bridgerton reveals first look at season two - and we can't wait

MORE: Every single one of the Bridgerton siblings' love stories

The show is set to open in November 2021 at a secret location, and those who are keen can get tickets from 10am on 6 July here. You can also sign up to the waitlist, with prices beginning at £39.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.