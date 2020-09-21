Fans have same reaction to Schitt's Creek winning big at Emmy Awards After all, Awards IS Moira Rose's favourite season!

Fans of Schitt's Creek were beyond thrilled on Sunday night after the comedy show won an incredible nine Emmy Awards for it's sixth and final season.

Fans were delighted for the series, which broke the record for most wins in a single comedy season, but were particularly delighted that Catherine O'Hara won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role as Moira Rose.

Celebrating her success, one person wrote: "Catherine O'Hara's genius gets rewarded and Moira finally has her Golden bebe. Sooo deserved." Another added: "Sorry, there was no other choice but her! A genius of a comedian, a beautiful woman (in and out), smart and unique! Let's all celebrate this historic day!"

A third person tweeted: "WHAT A LEGEND! Will go down as one of the greatest female comedic performances of the 21st century... and as part of one of the greatest comedy casts."

Speaking about her fabulous win, Catherine said: "Thank you members of the Television Academy for nominating me alongside these very cool women. I will forever be grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age, my age, who gets to fully be herself.

"May I please wish you all a sound mind and a sound body, and though these are the strangest of days, may you have as much joy being holed up in a room with your family."

Meanwhile, Eugene and Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy also won Emmys for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series and outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series respectively. In the show, the four cast members all play members of the Rose family who, after being conned out of their millions, are forced to live in a motel in the town of Schitt's Creek.

