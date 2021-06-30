Mindy Kaling's gorgeous look in her dress in enchanting garden photo wows fans Makes you want to have a garden tea party

Mindy Kaling is one of those celebrities who has a sense of style that isn't rooted in glamour or high fashion, preferring to stick to what she feels most comfortable in.

MORE: Mindy Kaling's tie-dye loungewear is what we all want to be wearing right now

However, you can't deny that when she decides to turn it out, she does it quite hard. And while her stunning red carpet looks are great evidence of it, her simpler moments, like this one, are just as beautiful.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mindy Kaling's strange addiction

The comedian posted a picture of herself wearing a low-cut floral dress in her garden, surrounded by her plants, taken by her assistant, Devyn Holbrook. "I. just. wanna. look. Ladylike!" she captioned it.

MORE: Inside Mindy Kaling's mindblowing former Hollywood home

The floral-print maxi dress she wore is from A.L.C., with a blue purse from Bottega Veneta, Kate Spade NY sandals, and a light gold chain.

The actress enchanted her fans with this beautiful shot from her garden

The enchanting picture managed to catch the eye of several of her fans, who loved seeing the funny lady of Hollywood looking so elegant. "LOVE this look for you!!! Gorgeous- brighter colors even better!" one wrote.

MORE: Mindy Kaling delights fans with incredibly rare photo of her daughter

MORE: Mindy Kaling’s cute holiday sweater has fans obsessed – and we’ve found the BEST dupe

And another was so taken they commented, "So beautiful it's making me leave this comment." The entire section was full of "beautiful!" and "you nailed it," a positive space of appreciation for sure.

Mindy's Instagram uploads are usually moments of sheer comedic insight

Mindy's more glam photos are usually interspersed with funnier videos, like the one where she took fans through her addiction to Australian red licorice, and promotion of her work. Plus, there's the occasional hilarious throwback, like the one she did of her character, Kelly Kapoor, from The Office on her birthday.

The Mindy Project star has recently been spending more time on building up to the upcoming season of her show, Never Have I Ever, which is due to hit Netflix on July 15, 2021.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.