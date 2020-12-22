Mindy Kaling’s cute holiday sweater has fans obsessed – and we’ve found the BEST dupe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mindy Kaling looked ready for the holidays in her latest outfit, and fans are loving her festive look!

The Never Have I Ever creator and The Office alumni rocked a gorgeous navy sweater with colourful pom poms in front of a red and green garland, teamed with the accessory of the season – a Santa’s hat.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Mindy, who recently gave birth to her son, Spencer: “It’s the most wonderful time…for the living room.”

Mindy wore the cutest Christmas jumper on Instagram

Fans were quick to complement Mindy on her look, asking where her sweater was from and how they could copy her look. “OK, your wardrobe is extra on point this holiday season. I want that sweater!” posted one fan while another said: “LOVE the colours on your sweater!”

The good news is, Mindy’s sweater is still in stock. From Brazilian brand FARM Rio, it features an oversized fit and ribbed cuffs.

Colourful dots sweater, $225, FARM Rio

If Mindy’s jumper is a little out of your budget, we found this amazing dupe on ASOS for under $50!

Miss Selfridge sweatshirt, $48, ASOS

Mindy is no doubt gearing up for a busy holiday season with her two kids, three-year-old Katherine and baby Spencer, who was born in September. The actress recently revealed the inspiration behind her baby names, and why she chose the “classic” monikers, inspired by legendary Hollywood couple Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy.

“If I name my son River, that connotes a certain kind of person who is very go with the flow, artsy, but what if he’s not like that at all?” she told People magazine. “Will he be furious with me? I just tried to pick classic names that felt like they would have to work really hard to get mad at me about later.”

