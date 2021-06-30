Helena Christensen has stunned her fans once again, as she showed that she was ready to hit the pool this summer in a gorgeous pink swimsuit.

The Danish supermodel has been enjoying the summer sun, and made sure to head to a nearby beach to make sure she kept cool.

WATCH: Helena Christensen wows in red hot swimsuit during freezing dip

The star didn't go alone, as she also brought her two adorable pooches with her, and she cuddled one of them while casting an eye-catching figure on the rocks.

She also posted another snap where she showed the figure-hugging, pink one-piece in all of its glory, and she accessorised with a gold necklace.

But it wasn't just swimsuits that the 52-year-old brought with her, as she also shimmered in a beautiful black floral dress that was the epitome of summer fashion.

"100 degrees of summer," she captioned the post.

Her fans went into overdrive with their admiration for the stunning model, with one twisting her caption to post: "100 degrees of hotness!"

"That pink suit is the bomb," another enthused, while a third added: "Beautiful pics and you are so pretty. Hard to believe you have a son who is a grown man."

The supermodel looked incredible

Many other fans were just left speechless and posted strings of flame and heart emojis.

Helena is no stranger to flaunting her bikini body, and she's worked hard to keep her physique in top condition.

Last month, she wowed fans as she filmed a quirky workout in her garden at her mountain home in the Catskills in New York, this time in a black swimsuit.

The one-piece perfectly complimented Helena's figure, and the model showed off some brilliant hula-hooping skills.

The views from her home no doubt aided her skills thanks to her spacious garden which featured wooden decking with some wooden chairs, an outdoor table, and a forest worth of trees.

The star brought her two pups with her

And the model also introduced fans to a new family member as she introduced them to her new rabbit. "This is Bono," the star wrote, as she held the grey bunny in her arms, while also catching attention in a blue swimsuit.

The home also appeared to be near a beautiful spring, perfect for Helena to dip into after her hula-hooping.

If Helena ever fancies a hike, there is plenty of gorgeous scenery around to walk through, including a running stream and hordes of beautiful flowers.

