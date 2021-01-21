Mindy Kaling delights fans with incredibly rare photo of her daughter The Office star has never revealed the identity of Katherine's father

Mindy Kaling has taken to Instagram with an incredibly rare family photo. The 41-year-old actress delighted fans by sharing a snapshot of her three-year-old daughter, Katherine, as she watched Joe Biden's presidential inauguration ceremony.

Katherine has been photographed from behind, wearing a cute cactus-print top and with her long hair pulled back in a ponytail. She is looking up at a large TV screen set amongst shelves of books, as Kamala Harris takes her oath of office as vice president.

Mindy sweetly revealed: "I was at work, but apparently she said, 'Is that mommy? It looks like mommy.' Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy inauguration everyone."

Katherine is Mindy’s eldest child; in September she welcomed a son, Spencer. The news came as a huge surprise to fans, with the star announcing his birth during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert one month later.

Mindy shared a sweet snapshot of her daughter watching the inauguration

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," she told the late-night host. "No one even knew you were pregnant!" Stephen exclaimed.

"I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people," Mindy admitted. "It's true."

Mindy is incredibly protective of her children. She has chosen not to reveal the identity of Katherine and Spencer's fathers and does not show their faces on social media.

Mindy is a proud mum to daughter Katherine and a baby son, Spencer

In an interview with Glamour in 2019, she shared: "I always knew I wanted to be a mom, but I would have put it off and put it off. I'm happy that it happened when it did.

"I would have put it off indefinitely. I've seen firsthand the heartbreak of women who have waited to get pregnant [and then it doesn't happen]. For me, my relationship with my mother was such an integral part of my life. Thinking back on our relationship is still such a huge source of my happiness day-to-day, so I'm so grateful for having Katherine."

